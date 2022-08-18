<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/www.aztagdaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/dwbYUDorjaBiCjR-800x450-noPad-1.jpg"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-555222" src="https:\/\/www.aztagdaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/dwbYUDorjaBiCjR-800x450-noPad-1.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="450" \/><\/a>\u053f\u0561\u057d\u0565\u0581\u0576\u0565\u055b\u0576\u0584 \u0540\u0561\u0575\u0561\u057a\u0561\u057f\u056f\u0561\u0576 \u0570\u0578\u0572\u0565\u0580\u0568 \u0569\u0577\u0576\u0561\u0574\u056b\u056b\u0576 \u0575\u0561\u0576\u0571\u0576\u0565\u056c\u0578\u0582 \u0568\u0576\u0569\u0561\u0581\u0584\u0568:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u0544\u0561\u057d\u0576\u0561\u056f\u0581\u056b\u055b\u0576\u0584 \u0570\u0565\u057f\u0565\u0582\u0565\u0561\u056c \u057d\u057f\u0578\u0580\u0561\u0563\u0580\u0561\u0570\u0561\u0582\u0561\u0584\u056b\u0576:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\u054d\u0565\u0572\u0574\u0567\u0584 \u056c\u056b\u0576\u0584\u0568 \u0565\u0582 \u0561\u0580\u0571\u0561\u0576\u0561\u0563\u0580\u0565\u0581\u0567\u0584 \u0571\u0565\u0580 \u0561\u0576\u0578\u0582\u0576\u0568:<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><a href="https:\/\/chng.it\/Sq7LGNdw">https:\/\/chng.it\/Sq7LGNdw<\/a><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto" style="text-align: right;"><strong>\u0540\u0545\u0534 \u053c\u056b\u0562\u0561\u0576\u0561\u0576\u056b \u0540\u0561\u0575 \u0534\u0561\u057f\u056b \u0544\u0561\u0580\u0574\u056b\u0576<\/strong><\/div>
Leave a Reply