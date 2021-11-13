Search

Յայտարարութիւններ ( 13 Նոյեմբեր 2021)

November 13, 2021 0

ԾԱԽՈՒ ՅԱՐԿԱԲԱԺԻՆ

Անթիլիաս, Սիմիթեան շէնքեր, մեծ բաժին` 200 քառ. մեթր, 8-րդ յարկ: Դիմել հեռ. 71-007940 թիւին:

—————————————

CHAT & PLAY

Internet Service Provider
Special offer for New Subscribers

Pay 1 month, Get 2 months for free
also free cable installation

for more information please contact
71-354523, 01-247365

RECRUITING

We are recruiting new positions in secretary & customer care services. If interested kindly send your cv to: [email protected]

—————————————

