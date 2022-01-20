Յայտարարութիւններ (20 Յունուար 2022)
LEBANON EXECUTIVE TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT
is pleased to offer technical tax services to all those who need assistance in preparing & completing their US tax returns (Tax return 1040) & filing those returns with the US Tax authorities to comply with the filing deadline of 18 April 2022.
For our fees to complete & present the tax returns & further information, kindly call the following number 00961 71 060367.
—————————————
CHAT & PLAY
Internet Service Provider
Special offer for New Subscribers
Pay 1 month, Get 2 months for free
also free cable installation
for more information please contact
71-354523, 01-247365
RECRUITING
We are recruiting new positions in secretary & customer care services. If interested kindly send your cv to: [email protected]
CATEGORIES Յայտարարութիւններ