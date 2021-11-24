Յայտարարութիւններ ( 24 Նոյեմբեր 2021)
ԾԱԽՈՒ ՅԱՐԿԱԲԱԺԻՆ
Անթիլիաս, Սիմիթեան շէնքեր, մեծ բաժին` 200 քառ. մեթր, 8-րդ յարկ: Դիմել հեռ. 71-007940 թիւին:
CHAT & PLAY
Internet Service Provider
Special offer for New Subscribers
Pay 1 month, Get 2 months for free
also free cable installation
for more information please contact
71-354523, 01-247365
RECRUITING
We are recruiting new positions in secretary & customer care services. If interested kindly send your cv to: [email protected]
