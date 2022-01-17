Յայտարարութիւններ (17 Յունուար 2022)
ՄԱՀԱԶԴ
ՀՅԴ «Սարդարապատ» կոմիտէն կը գուժէ իր շրջանի հաւատաւոր ընկերներէն
ԾԱՏՈՒՐ ԽՏԸՐԼԱՐԵԱՆի
մահը, որ պատահեցաւ շաբաթ, 15 յունուար 2022-ին:
—————————————
LEBANON EXECUTIVE TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT
is pleased to offer technical tax services to all those who need assistance in preparing & completing their US tax returns (Tax return 1040) & filing those returns with the US Tax authorities to comply with the filing deadline of 18 April 2022.
For our fees to complete & present the tax returns & further information, kindly call the following number 00961 71 060367.
—————————————
