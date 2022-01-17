Յայտարարութիւններ (17 Յունուար 2022)

ՄԱՀԱԶԴ

ՀՅԴ «Սարդարապատ» կոմիտէն կը գուժէ իր շրջանի հաւատաւոր ընկերներէն

ԾԱՏՈՒՐ ԽՏԸՐԼԱՐԵԱՆի

մահը, որ պատահեցաւ շաբաթ, 15 յունուար 2022-ին:

